Rayanna Brigade will not play political or electoral role, says Eshwarappa

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and Sangolli Rayanna Brigade leader K.S. Eshwarappa inaugurating SRB office bearers’ meet in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The Sangolli Rayanna Brigade (SRB) has done a dramatic volte face on it playing an instrumental role in the next elections to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party back to power under the leadership of party’s State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, thanks to the latter making it categorically clear that he need not have the support of the brigade to become the chief minister again.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the brigade’s most prominent leader K.S. Eshwarappa said since Mr. Yeddyurappa himself had declined the support of brigade, the latter would no more play political or electoral role, but keep going ahead to create awareness to unite and organise the backward classes and dalits to ensure socio-political justice.

He reiterated that brigade was non-political front marching ahead under the guidance of heads of various religious institutions in the State.

Replying to a question, he said the differences between him and Mr. Yeddyurappa on the issue of brigade had ended as both BJP and SRB were independent organisations. However, he would remain committed to the party and that it was his duty to support Mr. Yeddyurappa to bring the party back to power: “The question of breaking ties with BJP doesn’t arise at all. I will not leave BJP even if my throat is cut.”

On the possibility of both Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Yeddyurappa sharing a common dais, Mr. Eshwarappa said: “I wish your wishes come true as soon as possible.”

Likens BSY to ‘Kans’

Although without directly naming him, Mr. Eshwarappa likened Mr. Yeddyurappa to Kans and the SRB to ‘Krishna’ of the Hindu epic ‘Mahabharat’ reminding that Kans was afraid of his end even when Krishna was in his mother’s womb. In the context of brigade, except Mr. Yeddyurappa no other person in the State was opposing the brigade.

State-level conference

He said, the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade would be organising State-level conference at Kudal Sangam on Jan.26.

Hectic preparations are underway to ensure participation of two to three lakh people belonging to backward classes and dalits and other neglected sections, where they would express their right to be part of the mainstream. focus will also be on education, employment opportunities and political representation in various elected bodies. Heads of various religious mutts will grace the occasion and guide the brigade programmes.