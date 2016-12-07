Ravi Kumar is the new Mayor of Mysuru

M.J. Ravi Kumar, who was elected Mayor of Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Photo: M.A. Sriram

Janta Dal (Secular) councillor M.J. Ravi Kumar has been elected the new Mayor of Mysuru and Ratna Lakshman of BJP the Deputy Mayor on Wednesday.

During the Mayoral polls conducted by Regional Commissioner M.V. Jayanthi in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mr. Ravi Kumar, who was the ruling JD (S)-BJP combine's candidate, defeated Congress candidate J.S. Jagadish.

While Ravi Kumar polled 42 votes, Jagadish polled 31 votes.

Ms. Lakshman defeated Congress party's C.S. Rajini in the elections. While Ms. Ratna polled 41 votes, Ms. Rajini polled 31 votes.

Though the Congress approached the JD (S) for a tie-up in MCC like the understanding between the two parties in BBMP, the JD (S) preferred to continue its three-year alliance with the BJP.