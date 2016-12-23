Rangayana artistes launch indefinite agitation seeking retirement benefits

more-in

Artistes of theatre repertoire Rangayana launched an indefinite agitation on Friday seeking post-retirement monetary benefits for their services to theatre.

Though the demand for post-retirement benefits is a long-standing one, it gained fresh impetus following the recent death of a senior artiste, Belekere, whose family was in dire straits without financial support. Belekere had worked for Rangayana for 28 years and was yet to retire when he suffered a massive heart attack and passed away earlier this week.

The agitating artistes said that based on a study by members of the Ranga Samaja, a report was submitted to the government more than two years ago, but its points are yet to be implemented even as retired artistes are struggling to make ends meet. “We are aware of the condition of P. Gangadharaswamy and Srinivas Bhat, who retired from Rangayana recently ... while the condition of the families of a few deceased artistes is no better,” one of the artistes said.

Over the next 18 months, three senior Rangayana artistes are set to retire, and there is growing apprehension among the current crop of artistes about their future, said senior artiste Ramanath. “The agitation is indefinite and we have put a stop to all our works,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that Bahuroopi, the national theatre festival to be held from January 13, may be affected by this. Artistes say they have withdrawn all theatre activities, including the preparations for Bahuroopi.

However, Nirmala Matapati, deputy director of Rangayana, said talks were under way in Bengaluru at the government level and the issue would be resolved within the next few days. She expressed confidence that Bahuroopi would not be affected.