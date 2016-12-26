Railway overbridge commissionedon Kapileshwar Road in Belagavi

Suresh C. Angadi, MP, riding pillion on a motorcycle to mark the inauguration of the railway overbridge on Kapileshwar Road in Belagavi on Sunday.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu commissioned via a video link a much-needed railway overbridge on Kapileshwar Road connecting the old town and the new city, coinciding with the birthday celebrations of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, here on Sunday.

The occasion also marked the foundation laying for another railway overbridge on the old Pune-Bengaluru road in the city.

In his address to the gathering through the video link, the Minister said that his Ministry has taken up several major works for development and improvement of railway networks and services wherein the Hubballi railway station under the South Western Railways was developed as one of the best stations. Speaking on the occasion, Suresh C. Angadi, MP, thanked the Railway Minister, the officials of Railway and Public Works Department, and Belagavi City Corporation’s Executive Engineer-Belagavi South Laxmi Nipanikar for her dedication in accomplishing the task.

He said that the new overbridge was the first in the city since Independence. The work on two other overbridges, one at the third railway gate and the other near Desur on Belagavi-Khanapur Road, would be taken up soon, he said.

Sambhaji Patil, MLA, Sanjay B. Patil, MLA, Mahantesh M. Kavatagimath, MLC, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, senior officials of the South Western Railway, Hubbali division, the city corporation and Public Works Department were present.

Later, Mr. Angadi took a ride on a motorcycle on the new overbridge to mark its inauguration.