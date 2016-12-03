Raided officials notclose to me, says CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah talking to presspersons during his brief stopover at a private airport in Koppal, en route Raichur on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refuted the charge that officials whose houses were raided by the Income Tax Department were close to him.

“How can they be close to me,” he asked while responding to questions from presspersons during a brief chat here on Friday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who arrived by a special chartered plane from Belagavi, stopped here for changeover to a helicopter before heading towards Raichur to inaugurate the 82nd Akhila Bharat Sahitya Sammelan.

“I came to know about the Income Tax raid on the residences of a few officials through the media. Who told you (media) that they were close to me. Don’t spread gossips. The raid was conducted by officials of the Income Tax and they would not give any report to me. Let them take legal action against the officials. Those who are guilty will have to face the consequences,” he said.

After the raids by Income Tax officials on the residences of two Chief Engineers of the Public Works Department and three others linked to them, a section of the media had said that the Chief Engineers were very close to the Chief Minister and the Public Works Minister.