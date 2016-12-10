Karnataka

Raid on JD(S) leader’s house in Challakere

The Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the residence of Janata Dal(S) leader K.C. Veerendra in Challakere town in Chitradurga district on Friday evening. The raid was conducted following complaints that widespread exchange of old currency was being carried out by some businessmen and political leaders in the region. According to sources, Mr. Veerendra runs a casino in Goa and is also the son-in-law of actor Doddanna. The officials are yet to disclose details of the raids.

