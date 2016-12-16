Rahul will highlight “anti-people” decisions of Modi govt.: Parameshwara

more-in

The people of the nation will give a fitting reply in the 2019 general elections to the threatening attempts to change the definition of ‘patriotism’ under the present rule of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, G. Parameshwara, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, has said.

He was responding to questions at a press conference after supervising the preparations for the Belagavi divisional level workers’ conference to be addressed by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday afternoon.

He said Mr. Gandhi is launching a nationwide campaign to enlighten the people of the country about the failures on implementation of pre-poll promises made by the BJP and its “anti-people” decisions through party workers’ conferences such as the one to be held in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Parameshwara said the Congress was not opposed to measures being taken against black money but condemned the unplanned manner in which it was implemented. Mr. Gandhi would explain to the people in detail how the decision to demonetise currencies of higher demonetisation without proper planning had impacted cross-sections of the society, particularly retail traders, vendors, and real estate and halted the process of Foreign Direct Investments in the country.

Mr. Parameshwara said Mr. Gandhi was visiting Belagavi to launch the election campaign and to guide the party leaders and workers on measures to be taken to face the 2018 Assembly elections in the State. All the senior leaders of the party from the State would be attending the conference.

The Home Minister felt the ‘Meti episode’ had a demoralising effect on the rank and file of the party. The matter had been brought to the notice of the party high command and he awaiting a direction on the nature of disciplinary action to be taken against the Excise Minister.

On the media reports and allegations of State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa that two sitting Ministers and some top officials were involved in converting huge amounts of black money into white after demonetisation, Mr. Parameshwara challenged Mr. Yeddyurappa to name the Ministers and officials instead of making vague allegations.