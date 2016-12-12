Rahul Gandhi to address Cong. workers’ meet in Belagavi on Dec.17

more-in

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will be in the city on December 17 to address a party workers’ conference being organised as a prelude to the next Assembly elections in the State in 2018.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and Home Minister G. Parameshwara told presspersons here on Monday that at least one lakh workers would be attending the conference, which would deliberate on preparations to ensure the party returned to power in the State.

He said the party has planned to organise conferences at divisional, district and taluk levels all over the State to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. All Ministers, legislators and parliament members belonging to the party have been advised to tour their respective districts and constituencies.