Rabi crop loss estimated at Rs. 10,000 crore

Even as Karnataka is yet to get Central aid for relief work including compensation for crop loss owing to failure of the southeast monsoon, the loss owing to failure of northeast monsoon has been estimated at Rs. 10,000 crore.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Monday, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa said rabi crops on eight to 10 lakh acres of land had wilted during the rabi season.

The State will submit a separate memorandum to the Centre in January or February, seeking aid towards crop losses during the rabi season, he said.

Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not giving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah an appointment, Mr. Thimmappa termed it an insult to people of the State.

On the delay in completing survey work of farm lands, the Minister said the situation was expected to improve in three months when the recruitment process of 1,600 surveyors would be completed.