Karnataka

RSS member nominated to VTU executive council

more-in

The Governor and Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has nominated an industrialist from the city, Vijaykumar D. Kuchanure, as Member of the Executive Council of the State’s only technological university recently, VTU Vice-Chancellor Karisidappa said here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kuchanure, who is an entrepreneur and running an industrial enterprise, said he had earlier served as Member of the Syndicate of Rani Channamma University. He did not belong to any political party but was State Executive Committee member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and continues to be member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2016 7:38:15 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/RSS-member-nominated-to-VTU-executive-council/article16720251.ece

© The Hindu