RSS member nominated to VTU executive council

The Governor and Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has nominated an industrialist from the city, Vijaykumar D. Kuchanure, as Member of the Executive Council of the State’s only technological university recently, VTU Vice-Chancellor Karisidappa said here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kuchanure, who is an entrepreneur and running an industrial enterprise, said he had earlier served as Member of the Syndicate of Rani Channamma University. He did not belong to any political party but was State Executive Committee member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and continues to be member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).