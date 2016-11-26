RCU postpone exams

In view of the all-India protest call given by various political parties against demonetisation, the Rani Channamma University has postponed all the degree examinations scheduled to be held on Nov 28.

The exams have been rescheduled: BCA. – Dec.4, BScCS – Dec.5, BSW and BBA – Dec.6, B.Com. – Dec.9, BA – Dec.12and B.Sc. – Dec.13. The change in the time table of exams had been informed to principals of all the affiliated colleges, according to a press release issued by the RCU Registrar here on Saturday.