Quinoa laddus, a big hit

The quinoa laddu developed by the CFTRI in Mysuru is being sent to five schools by a start-up to improve nutrition among children.

High-energy quinoa-based laddu, a sweet snack developed by the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), has found many takers, especially in north India.

The laddu is rich in quality protein, fat and other essential nutrients which can suit all age groups, the institute claimed.

At the CFTRI mess where over 4,000 laddus are prepared daily, a Bengaluru-based start-up, which supplies meal to five schools, had included quinoa-based laddu in its meal as a measure to improve nutrition among the children.

CFTRI Director Ram Rajashekaran told The Hindu that the snack had been prepared from quinoa, a superfood, which contains 15 per cent more of protein than white rice which contains 3 per cent of proteins. “The production had picked up but the volume has to go up further. Some companies in north India have come forward to avail the technology from us for commercial production. We have plans to introduce more Indian foods from chia and quinoa in the days ahead,” he said.