Queues get smaller as ATMs dispense only Rs. 2,000 notes

not many takers: A notice outside an ATM in Mysuru on Sunday.

The queues outside ATMs in some parts of Mysuru are becoming smaller since Saturday. Reason: only Rs. 2,000 notes are being dispensed.

Incidentally, the same ATMs had unending queues a couple of days back when they were dispensing Rs. 100 notes.

People have been reluctant to take the new Rs. 2,000 notes as they are unable to get change. As the withdrawal limit per person per card has been fixed at Rs. 2,000, the ATM dispenses one crisp note.

Even as more number of ATMs have started functioning with the completion of recalibration of machines, the response has left bank authorities puzzled.

People have started enquiring with security guards at ATMs whether Rs. 100 notes were available. They quickly return on being told about the availability of just Rs. 2,000 notes.

With the scarcity of change for higher denominations far from over, traders are prevailing upon customers with Rs. 2,000 notes to go for heavy purchases. If customers are ready to accept the old notes as change after purchases with the new note, then traders have no problem. This is happening in most petrol pumps, which have been asked to accept the banned notes.

“How can we give change for Rs. 2,000 if a person fills petrol or diesel for Rs. 500,” a pump attendant in Kuvempunagar asked.

ATMs dispensing Rs. 100 notes witness rush, but their number was small since these notes were available in banks. Some banks express their helplessness and hand out the high value note for withdrawals.