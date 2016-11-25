Qualification for regularising cooks: Notification put on hold

more-in

Budging to the pressure from the united Opposition and some ruling party members in the Council, the government has decided to withhold the notification prescribing a minimum qualification of SSLC for regularising services of cooks working in hostels and residential schools coming under the Social Welfare Department. This decision was announced by Leader of the House in the Council and Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday while replying to a calling attention notice moved by Congress member Motamma.

She took exception to the government fixing a minimum qualification of SSLC for appointment and regularisation of services of cooks.

The members cutting across the party lines, criticised the government move, which, they said, would make numerous cooks working on contract, jobless overnight.

“Several cooks have been working for over a decade and feeding the children. Now, all of a sudden the government says their services would be discontinued because they do not meet the minimum qualification. The norm is absurd,” said BJP member Ramachandra Gowda.

Mr. Parameshwara finally announced the decision to withhold the notification, while the final call would be made after consulting the Chief Minister.