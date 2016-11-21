Publish fundamental duties in govt. ads: Karnataka HC

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday asked the State government to publish a few of the 11 fundamental duties of citizens in the advertisements issued to highlight government policies, achievements, proposed projects, anniversaries in memory of great personalities, and in diaries, calenders and official invitations for creating awareness among the public.

Pointing out that one or the other fundamental duties could be co-related to certain occasions and published in the advertisements released by the government as such a step would not put any additional expenditure to the State for creating awareness about fundamental duties as per the Article 51-A of the Constitution.

Justice A.N. Venugopala Gowda passed the interim order in a petition, seeking direction censorship for television programmes on the lines of cinema censorship, by taking suo motu cognisance about the lack awareness of fundamental duties among citizens though the 11 fundamental duties were incorporated in the Constitution nearly 40 years ago.

The court has also pointed out that Supreme Court, way back in 2003 had directed the Union government to take appropriate steps for the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice J.S. Verma Committee, which had suggested the mode and manner to be adopted for generating awareness and consciousness of the citizens towards their fundamental duties.

Emphasising the role of the mass media, especially the news media, the court said that it expects that the media could make special efforts to to highlight programmes that support and promote activities related to national integration, culture and values, and environment, etc., apart from printing the appropriate fundamental duty on occasions such as Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Martyrs Day and other commemorative days.

Meanwhile, various associations of private schools, industry bodies like the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Bangalore Employers’ Association, and law forums like the Karnataka Legal Services Authority have given voluntary undertakings to create awareness about the fundamental duties in different platforms as a regular feature besides carrying out special programmes.