Pt. Yavagal chosen for Ustad Balekhan Award

Tabla player Pandit Ravindra Yavagal has been chosen for the first ever Sitar Nawaz Ustad Balekhan Memorial Accompanist Award, instituted by Sitar Nawaz Ustad Balekhan Memorial Foundation Trust, Bengaluru.

The foundation has instituted the award in a bid to accord accord recognition to accompanying artistes, who always remain in the background.

In a release issued on behalf of the trust, chairman Ustad Hafiz Balekhan has said: “Team spirit and regard for the main artiste is of utmost importance during accompaniment. A tabla player can be termed as an able accompanist only if he or she is capable of anticipating the effect that the main artiste wishes to create and accompanies in a manner that enhances the intended effect. Pt. Yavagal is a perfect example of an able accompanying table artiste”.

The award will be conferred on Pt. Yavagal during the ninth death anniversary of Ustad Balekhan on Sunday at ‘Srijana’, Dr Annaji Rao, Sirur auditorium on the campus of Karnatak College in Dharwad at 6.15 p.m.

The former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad will confer the award.

A native of Hubballi, Pt. Yavagal had his initial training under his father Ramachandra Yavagal and subsequently under Veeranna Kamkar and Pt. Sheshagiri Hangal.

He also studied under Pandit Lalji Gokhale, guru of Pandit Hangal and student of Ustad Ahmed Jan Thirakwa.

Pt. Yavagal has also accompanied many master musicians globally. He is a grade one staff tabla artiste of All India Radio, Bengaluru.

A Hindustani classical jugalbandhi by Kolkata artistes Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya (slide guitar) and Pandit Sugato Nag (Sitar) will follow the award ceremony. Pt. Yavagal will accompany them on the tabla.