Psychiatrist in every taluk to counsel stressed police personnel

Forty-nine police personnel have committed suicide in last three years owing to various reasons, including job stress, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in the Council on Thursday, and added that the government had decided to appoint a counsellor in each taluk to help the stressed police personnel to seek consultation. Replying to BJP member Arun Shahapur during the question hour, he said approval of the Finance Department had been sought for the appointment. A provision had also been made to allow police personnel to get counselling from the psychiatrist working in the district hospitals and also in some private hospitals. “If the higher officials feel that any of their colleagues need counselling, they could refer them to the doctor,” he said.