Providential escape for 52 students as bus catches fire

The presence of mind of the driver of a BMTC bus saved the lives of 52 high school students whose day trip to Srirangapatna went awry after the bus caught fire on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday morning. All children aboard escaped unhurt.

Around 11 a.m., when bus driver Sudarshan saw smoke spewing out of the engine, he immediately stopped the vehicle on the highway near Mudugere, Ramanagaram district. He and the accompanying teachers calmly helped the students disembark with their belongings. Motorists, who saw the smoke, also stopped to help. Within 20 minutes, the engine caught fire, possibly due to an electrical short circuit, said the police. “The fire broke out after all the passengers left the vehicle,” said Shrinath, General Mechanical Engineer, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (Ramanagaram). Not a single student or teacher was injured and all the belongings were safe. By the time Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived at the spot, the flames had engulfed the bus.

The 52 children — both boys and girls — were part of a large contingent of 298 students from BEL School, who were going for an educational trip to Talakadu in Srirangapatna, and Mysuru. The school authorities had hired six BMTC buses for the trip and they had left Bengaluru around 9.30 a.m.

Ravindranath R., secretary of the school, said the students continued their trip after the accident. “Alternative arrangements were made for the students to go ahead. We sent a message to all parents asking them not to panic,” he said.

Traffic on the busy highway was thrown out of gear for more than hour, and the vehicular pile-up stretched for 5 km.