Protesters come out in full force as winter session nears conclusion

As many as eight organisations staged protests at the Suvarna Gardens in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P K BADIGER

more-in

Friday, originally scheduled to be the last day of the winter session, saw the highest turnout for the protests being staged by various organisations at the Suvarana gardens outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the winter session of the State legislature is under way.

As many as eight organisations staged protests seeking fulfilment of their long-standing demands and submitted petitions to Ministers and Opposition leaders visiting their camps during the day. Three organisations — Karnataka Rajya Gram Panchayat Noukara Sangh, Karnataka Rajya Anganwadi Noukara Sangh and Karnataka Rajya Aksharadasoha Noukarara Sangh — agitated under the banner of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

CITU district president V.P. Kulkarni and secretary G.M. Khan, addressed the gathering demanding continuation of the retirement benefit of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 30,000 to anganwadi teachers and assistants, respectively, promotions on the basis of seniority, and regular payment of wages to gram panchayat workers.

Farmers whose lands were acquired by the C.K. Birla Group’s Orient Cements at Itga in Chitapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, protested against the delay in payment of the price promised. Syed Mustaq, who is also president of the BJP-Minority Morcha, Kalaburagi, said there was a spoken agreement, in the presence of the then district in-charge Minister Qamarul Islam in 2013, that the cement factory would pay the farmers Rs. 15 lakh per acre. But they have paid only Rs. 6 lakh to 8 lakh.

The government had acquired 1,750 acres and registered 1,450 acres in the name of the factory. The factory has kept 300 acres under its possession but the land not registered under anyone’s name now, he said.

Meanwhile, the KPTC Power Distribution Contract Workers’ Association demanded that the government abolish the contract worker system and regularise the services of those already serving with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation and electricity supply companies in the State. They also sought equal pay for equal work.

The Karnataka Rajya Niveshan Rahitara Horata Samiti demanded housing for all homeless families in the State.

As per the original schedule, Friday was to be the last day of the session, but the nationwide protest against demonetisation on Monday meant the session was eventually extended by a day.