Protest against DC’s transfer

A protest against the transfer of Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari in Bidar on Friday.

more-in

Members of some organisations protested here on Friday against the transfer of Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari. They burnt tyres in front of the DC office and shouted slogans against the State government.

Kannadambe Geleyara Balaga founder Virupaksh Gadagi said that the government should have allowed Mr. Tewari to complete a two-year term. Most of the senior-level posts are vacant in the district and frequent transfer of DCs would add to the delay in development works. He suspected political forces behind the transfer and alleged that there was no place for honest and hard working officers.

Mr. Gadagi said Mr. Tewari had taken up dredging of lakes and mass plantations of saplings, brought State and Central funds for tourism development and heritage protection, and was developing parks all over the city. “His untimely transfer will hit all these works.”

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Savan Wagle and KRV (Swabhimani) group leader Manikesh Patil, Sangamesh Nelge, and others were present.