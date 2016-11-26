Projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore to develop Kanakapura

more-in

Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said the State government will be improving infrastructure at Kanakapura, Ramanagaram district, at a cost of Rs. 2,000 crore.

He was speaking at Kanakapura after inaugurating several government office complexes. Kanakapura is one of the fast-developing towns in the State and the government is committed to providing good infrastructure there, he said. Government buildings, all major roads, drainage and other infrastructure will be upgraded at a cost of at least Rs. 2,000 crore, he said.

The Minister said the government would organise ‘Jana Spandanas’ (public grievances meets) at hobli centres to address the woes of the people. He also urged officials of Revenue, Agriculture and other departments to stay at their headquarters and deal with the drought situation. Officials should always be available to farmers and should take steps to address issues such as scarcity of fodder and drinking water.

Ramanagaram Deputy Commissioner B.R. Mamatha and others were present.