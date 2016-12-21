Prohibitory orders imposed in Diddalli

more-in

In view of the ongoing tribal agitation demanding rehabilitation and reports of “outsiders” instigating the community, the Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 at Diddalli in Kodagu district.

This village has been the epicentre of the agitation since December 7, when 577 tribal families were evicted by the Forest Department on the grounds that it was a reserve forest and hence encroachment had to be cleared.

Deputy Commissioner Vincent D’Souza said there were Intelligence reports of outsiders instigating the tribals and fomenting the agitation, and hence the measure was initiated. It will be in place till December 24 and the weekly market in Madikeri to be held on Friday has been cancelled.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya announcing that they would be rehabilitated under the Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan funds.

Reacting to the government imposing prohibitory orders, S. Srikant of the NGO Development through Education (DEED), disputed the theory that “outsiders” were “instigating” the community. He said the administration was indulging in such tactics because they were unable to handle the issue.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Bai on Wednesday visited the tribal families. She said the commission will submit a report to the government on their condition.