Procession marks World AIDS Day

An awareness rally taken out on the occasion of World AIDS Day in Belagavi city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER

more-in

Appealing to youth and the society to promote high moral values, not to indulge in illicit relationships or sex before marriage, volunteers of various social and non-governmental organisations along with students from medical and nursing colleges took out a process to mark the World AIDS Day on Thursday.

Health Minister Ramesh Kumar flagged off the procession. Shalini Rajneesh, Principal Secretary to Govt. of Karnataka, Health & Family Welfare Services, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram and officials of Zilla Panchayat and Health & Family Welfare Department were among those who participated.

According to Mahesh Foundation, which is running a shelter called “Ashakiran” for 40 HIV-positive children, said the achievement in controlling and spreading of AIDS in the world was due to the joint efforts of government and non-governmental agencies.

Foundation’s director Mahesh Jadhav, quoting National AIDS Control Organisation report, said India had the third highest number of estimated people living with HIV in the world. About 4 lakh HIV positive people were in Karnataka alone. One of the worst affected districts in Karnataka was Belagavi with over 32000 registered HIV positive people. Several agencies were working to educate the affected people as well as potential victims.

He said that HIV positive persons could lead a normal life if they took their medicine regularly and most importantly keep their morale high. The society at large can play a proactive role in rehabilitation of HIV affected by being sensitive about their needs.