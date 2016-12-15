Probe ordered into alleged lifting of water by businessman in Agumbe

more-in

The district administration has directed the tahshildar of Thirthahalli to conduct a probe into the allegation of illegal lifting of water in Agumbe Gram Panchayat limits.

On Thursday, a delegation of residents of Agumbe submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa saying that a person has built a mini barrage using boulders and mud across Malapahari river and is lifting water from it. The accused is a businessman from Udupi who has purchased four acres of land on the outskirts of Agumbe village. He is allegedly using the lifted water in the artificial ponds on his land.

Malapahari, a tributary of the Tunga river, provides water for the drinking and agricultural purposes of the residents in Agumbe and surrounding villages. But with the barrage lifting water, there is scarcity downstream. The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to the residents, the barrage was constructed by altering the embankment of the river using a backhoe. They also alleged that the GP’s and the Forest Department’s permission was not taken for the work.

‘Resort planned’

Chandrashekhar, a resident, alleged that the businessman had purchased the land for ‘agriculture and diary farming’, but now plans to build a resort there. He demanded that the district administration demolish the barrage and ensure free flow of the water downstream. Members of Agumbe GP have lodged a police complaint on this.

Mr. Channabasappa said the tahshildar has been directed to conduct a spot inspection with officials of the Revenue and Forest departments on Friday. If the allegations are proved true, stern action will be taken against the businessman, he said.