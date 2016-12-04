Private member’s resolution seeks special drought package

more-in

Karantaka Rajya Raitha Sangha MLA K.S. Puttannaiah on Saturday tabled a private member’s resolution seeking a special financial package for waiving loans of farmers and farm labourers taken from both cooperative and nationalised banks in the wake of drought.

He said the package should provide for scientific compensation for crop loss as per the parameters fixed by the Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission and taking up drought relief works as per the national drought relief guidelines of the Centre brought out in 2009.

Tabling the resolution, he said 35 per cent of the package cost should be borne by the State government while the remaining 65 per cent would have to be borne by the Centre.

Several farmers’ groups staged protests in Belagavi during the course of the session demanding drought relief.