Preparations in full swing for sahitya sammelan in Raichur

more-in

The main tent can accommodate 18,000 delegates at a time

Raichur is getting ready to host the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan after six decades and preparations are in full swing at the University of Agricultural Sciences.

A huge ‘pandal’, an attractive stage, book stalls, kitchen, meal serving counters and other temporary structures are being built on a sprawling 40-acre ground. Mallikarjun Gopashetty, Executive Engineer attached to the Urban Development Cell, has been entrusted with the responsibility of building tents.

For the first time, a 220-ft wide and 530-ft tall ‘pandal’ is being built. The main tent can accommodate 18,000 delegates at a time. The main hall and stage are named after educationist late Pandit Taranath and writer Shantarasa. The main gate is named after renowned Hindustani vocalist Pandit Siddarama Jambaladinni. Besides this, the main conference hall, Pt. Siddarama Jambaladinni Rangamandir, and university auditoriums too will be used for cultural events and other sessions.

A food court is coming up on 25 acres. It is designed to accommodate 30,000 people at a time. As many as 80 food-serving counters are planned, of which 20 each will be reserved for women and senior citizens. While Shilpa Medicare Ltd. has taken the responsibility of providing food to 7,000 delegates for free, the Raichur Rice Millers' Association has agreed to arrange food for around 30,000 people. Arrangements are made to provide 3 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day. While delegates and guests are provided with bottled water, tanker water will be given to the public. For security personnel, separate food-serving arrangements are made on two acres at the main entrance of the university.

As many as 100 make-shift toilets, 160 art exhibition stalls and 400 book stalls are coming up. In order to avert the likely inconvenience caused by the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil has asked the branch manager, State Bank of India, to ensure that the ATM on the university campus function round the clock with sufficient money. Books and artwork sellers are asked to make arrangements to accept credit and debit cards.

A five-member control room is established at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and the people are advised to call 08532-228536 and 08532-225630 for any issue related to the literary event. Besides, the district administration has launched a website (http://82ssraichur.com/) and updating information about the event.