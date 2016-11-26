Preparations in full swing for literary fest in Raichur

more-in

After six decades, Raichur is once again getting ready for the grand literary festival. University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, is hosting 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahithya Sammelana scheduled from December 2 to 4.

A huge pandal, attractive stage, book-stalls, kitchen, meal-serving counters and other temporary structures are being built on a sprawling 40 acres ground at the university campus. Mallikarjun Gopashetty, executive engineer attached to Urban Development Cell has been entrusted with the responsibility of building all tents.

For the first time, a huge pandal measuring 220-ft wide and 530-ft length is being built for all major events of the literary fest. The main tent can accommodate 18,000 delegates at a time. The main hall and stage are named after educationalist late Pundit Taranath and noted writer Shantarasa. The main gate is named after renowned Hindustani vocalist Pundit Siddarama Jambaladinni. Besides this main conference hall, Pt. Siddarama Jambaladinni Rangamandir and University auditoriums would also be used for cultural events and other sessions.

A food court will be set up on 25 acre space. It is designed to accommodate 30,000 people at a time. Around 80 food-serving counters are planned, of which 20 each would be reserved for women and senior citizens. While Shilpa Medicare Limited has taken responsibility of providing food to 7000 delegates free of cost, Raichur Rice Millers' Association have agreed to arrange food for around 30,000 general public. Arrangements have been made to provide 3 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day, while the delegates and guests are provided with bottled water. For security personnel, separate food-serving arrangements have been made on 2 acres at the main entrance of the University.

The venue will have 100 make-shift toilets, 160 art exhibition stalls and 400 book stalls. In order to avert inconvenience possible caused by demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, the deputy commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil asked SBI branch manager to keep the ATM in university campus round the clock with sufficient money. Besides, books and artwork sellers have been asked to make arrangements to accept credit and debit cards.

A five-member control room has been established at DC office and public are advised to call 08532-228536 and 08532-225630 for any issue related to the literary event. Besides, the district administration has launched a website (http://82ssraichur.com/) and updating information about the event.