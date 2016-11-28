Postgraduate course on tourism management being considered

more-in

To tap the tourism potential at Hampi World Heritage Site, Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU) in Ballari has been contemplating introducing a Master’s Degree in Tourism Management.

The introduction of such a course is being considered as it would not only help in management of the heritage properties in a systematic manner but would also ensure that the university can offer institutional backing and act as a ‘knowledge partner’ to the authorities responsible for protecting and managing world heritage properties.

Other benefits

Apart from this, the university, in collaboration with the authorities concerned and also with people involved in the promotion of tourism, can contribute immensely in the preparation and implementation of various tourist circuits, tapping the rich world heritage potential at Hampi to impart hands-on training to students and skill development training to locals in propagating traditional art and culture.

A preliminary round of meetings was held at the university recently with Vice-Chancellor M.S. Subhas in the chair and Vishnukant Chatpalli, professor, MBA department, Rani Chennamma Univeristy, Belagavi, and Sharathchandra, conservation architect, G.N. Heritage Matters, among others, in attendance.

Neglect of Hampi

During the discussion, Mr. Sharathchandra presented a detailed concept note on how Hampi is the most important heritage site and how neglecting it has proven to be a huge loss to the State. He pointed out that the effort of the university to contribute by offering courses related to tourism would not only help the local youth in pursuing careers in the field but also throw up opportunities to university researchers to pursue active research in related areas.

Special committee

Later, a decision to form a University Special Committee for Courses on Tourism Management (USCTM), which would comprise of authorities concerned, including Deputy Commissioner of Ballari and experts in the field.

The university has asked Mr. Sharathchandra and Mr. Chatpalli to prepare a concept note to be presented before the USCTM. The committee will meet shortly to chalk out a detailed plan of action and project proposals by involving several people, with focus on the research and academic support by VSKU. It will prepare a set of skills to be developed for taking advantage of the improved tourism activity, develop courses and training programmes in the skills identified, offer open elective skill-based programmes in collaboration with other institutions for undergraduates so that they can be gainfully employed in the tourism sector.