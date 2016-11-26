Portrait of an artist: 38 personal diaries acquaint us with the world of K.Venkatappa

more-in

An ongoing seminar puts the spotlight back on the forgotten genius of the painter, sculptor and veena exponent

: Did you know that Karnataka’s iconic artist, K. Venkatappa, was born on June 28, 1886, and not on June 27, 1886, as it is said even at the Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road? Researching through 38 personal diaries of Venkatappa, which are now part of the Karnataka State Archives, art historian Dr. R.H. Kulkarni has unearthed significant information previously unknown to the public. The artist’s documentation of his life in 38 diaries, which provide a day-to-day account of artistic, political and cultural developments, is a historical record of his times, says Dr. Kulkarni.

The occasion to share such interesting details on Karnataka’s famous water-colourist is a first-of-its-kind three-day international seminar on him at the Venkatappa Art Gallery, which began on Friday. The seminar, taken forward by a team of artists from Bangalore, is supported by National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), India Foundation for Arts, and the Ministry of Culture. Several noted art historians, artists and writers, including curator of the event Pushpamala N., historian Partha Mitter, art historian R. Nandakumar, scholar and critic Ajay Sinha, and translator and academician Chandan Gowda, are presenting their papers on several facets to the painter at the NGMA on November 26 and 27.

Fascinating insights

Venkatappa’s diaries also reveal other fascinating insights, such as how was inspired become a veena exponent in what was then called Calcutta as a student of the Government School of Art under Abanindranath Tagore. “After returning to Mysore in 1915, he approached the Palace Secretariat to arrange veena lessons for him. Venkatappa systematically learned from Veena Venkatagiriappa, Veena Subbanna and Veena Seshanna, and experimented on the making of the veena. Finally, he even created five kinds of veenas that are now on display at the gallery,” says Dr. Kulkarni. He writes in his diary that learning painting, drawing, clay modelling and carpentry at the Chamarajendra Technical Institute came in handy, says Dr. Kulkarni.

Mr. Mitter added, “At a time when Raja Ravi Varma’s oil paintings are making their importance felt, Venkatappa’s individualistic brush work on water colours makes him much more special.”

“After his visit to Mysore, Mahatma Gandhi wrote in Young India of the masterly detailing of Venkatappa’s nature paintings. Still the art world is famished when it comes to having any informed study and research on the artist, who rose from a being a court painter in the Mysore kingdom to posthumously having a gallery dedicated to him by the Karnataka government 42 years ago,” says Ms. Pushpamala. “After the artists’ movement had the government re-consider the decision to hand over the Venkatappa Art Gallery to a private establishment, a seminar to address the paucity of information on the artist was necessary.”