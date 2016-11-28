Poor response to Akrosh Divas in Belagavi

But for marginal impact on attendance in a few schools due to confusion, the response to the ‘Akrosh din’ observed by Congress and various non-NDA parties against demonetisation had little impact on the normal life in the city and district on Monday.

The educational institutions, banking institutions, government offices, cinema halls, marketing centres including vegetable and fruit markets opened as usual. The traffic was also as usual. The city bus, inter-district and inter-state services also operated as usual, though there was marginally less than normal rush at both the city and central bus stations during the day.

Some parents did not send their young children studying in primary schools as they were not aware that the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate N. Jayaram had clarified on Sunday evening that there was no holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

Protest

In the afternoon, the a group of second line leaders headed by Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Laxmi R. Hebbalkar and city president Raju Sait staged demonstration at Rani Channamma circle. They sported banners condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleging that the new Rs.2000 denomination currencies worth crores had already reached BJP leaders’ homes before the announcement.

On Sunday evening, BJP workers led by former MLA Abhay Patil had organised a strong motorbike rally in support of the centre’s decision.