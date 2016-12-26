Police officers working with bribe targets: HDK

more-in

Alleging large-scale corruption in the Police Department, Janata Dal (S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said police officers have been given “monetary targets” by their bosses.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the police had shifted their focus from maintaining law and order to meeting “bribe targets”.

‘Kempaiah calling

the shots’

Alleging that retired IPS officer Kempaiah, who is the adviser to Home Minister G. Parameshwara, was actually calling the shots in the Police Department, he remarked that Dr. Parameshwara had been reduced to just a “thumb impression Minister”.

He accused the Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party of escaping from their responsibilities of providing compensation to farmers, who have suffered crop losses, by blaming each other. People of the State will teach a lesson to both the parties in the next Assembly elections, he said.

Contesting bypoll

He said the JD(S) has zeroed in on a candidate for the Nanjangud bypolls, but was in a dilemma on whether to contest or not.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party was wondering if it was worth contesting the bypolls as the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2018.