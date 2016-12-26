Police foil attempt to disrupt inter-faith marriage registration

timely action: The Bantwal police at the office of the Sub-Registrar on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Timely intervention by the police foiled attempts of Hindutva activists to prevent a Muslim boy and Hindu girl from applying for marriage registration in Bantwal on Monday.

Siddique, a resident Badakaje village in Bantwal, had come to the Sub-Registrar’s office with Ponnamma, a resident of a village in Madikeri, to submit an application for registration of marriage. Just as they were submitting the form, several Hindutva activists affiliated to various groups started assembling at the office located in B.C. Road in Bantwal.

Tipped off about a possible trouble, the Bantwal Town and Rural police arrived and found a large gathering of activists. Anticipating trouble for the girl, the police took her away in a police jeep to the station and dispersed the activists. The boy by then had left the office, said the police.

The police said the girl’s younger brother came from Madikeri to the police station around noon and told them that his sister was in love with the boy for the last five years. Their family was in favour of the marriage. He left with his sister to Madikeri, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said earnest action by the police prevented a possible law and order problem.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar said the application filed by the couple under provisions of Special Marriage Act has been posted on the notice board of the Sub-Registrar’s office. The marriage will be solemnised after a month, he said.