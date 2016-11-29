Police: Terror suspects wanted to send a message to judiciary

Probe under way: The five arrested may be taken for a spot inspection of the toilet complex in the Mysuru court where they allegedly carried out the explosion on August 1.

‘They believed that Afzal Guru and Yakub Memon were denied justice’

The Mysuru court complex was targeted by the terror suspects as part of their efforts to send a message to the judicial system following the hanging of Afzal Guru and Yakub Memon. They believed that the two did not get justice, sources in the Tami Nadu police said.

“We suspect this to be the reason behind carrying out blasts on court premises,” said a police officer. The five from the Base Movement, inspired by the Al-Qaeda, allegedly carried out explosions on the premises of judicial courts at Chittoor and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and Kollam and Malappuram in Kerala besides Mysuru.

The group had expertise in different areas, including assembling explosives, managing fake SIM cards and carrying out propaganda. They worked as a team of two. While one of them placed the parcel containing the low intensity explosive, the other would wait outside.

Alerting police

“Initially, they used to place the explosive in one State and alert the police control room in another State. Then they started sending emails and later graduated to leaving clues in pen drives,” the officer added.

Sources said that after being produced in the NIA court in Bengaluru, the five men could be taken for a spot inspection of the toilet complex in the Mysuru court where they allegedly carried out the explosion on August 1.

However, there was no clarity on whether the NIA would bring all the suspects, who had been detained or only those involved in the Mysuru case. “It depends on the interrogation statement provided by them,”, a police official said. “They will be brought to Mysuru, but when I don’t know,” Mysuru Commissioner of Police A. Subrahmanyeswara Rao said.

However, sources in the Mysuru city police said the suspects could be brought to Mysuru in a day or two as the NIA had decided to first take up the investigation of the blast case here.