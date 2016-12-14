Plea for narco test: High Court orders issue of notice to Naresh Shenoy

more-in

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to N. Naresh Shenoy, a key accused in the murder of RTI activist Vinayaka Baliga, on a plea for subjecting him to narcoanalysis test.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order on a petition filed by 85-year-old Ramachandra Baliga, father of Vinayaka Baliga.

The Mangaluru district and sessions court in September rejected the petitioner’s plea for subjecting Shenoy to narcoanalysis test. Earlier, a magistrate court in Mangaluru too had rejected the plea of the police to subject Shenoy to the test as the accused had refused to undergo it. The Supreme Court had ruled that use of narcoanalysis, brain-mapping, and polygraph tests on accused, suspects, and witnesses without their consent was unconstitutional and violation of the right to privacy.

It was alleged that one of the other accused, who was among those who were allegedly hired to kill Vinayaka Baliga, was in touch with Shenoy. Vinayaka, an electrical contractor, was killed near his house at Kodialbail in Mangaluru on March 21. He had unearthed controversial information related to electricity theft and unauthorised construction in Mangaluru, apart from raising the issue of irregularities in Venkataramana temple in the city.