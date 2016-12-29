Plaints against BSY, Eshwarappa dismissed

more-in

The Special Lokayukta Court here on Thursday dismissed three private complaints lodged against BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa and one against Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa.

All the four complaints were lodged by anti-graft activist B. Vinod. The court observed that the complainant had failed to furnish adequate evidences to establish the charges.

In the first complaint, Mr. Vinod alleged that Dhavalagiri properties, a firm owned by Mr. Yeddyurappa family members, purchased 69 acres of land in Hunasekatte Junction village near here in 2009 in contravention of norms.

The second complaint was related to alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) at Kallahalli-Vinobha Nagar locality here. The four sites were allotted by KHB to followers of Mr. Yeddyurappa in 2007 that were later purchased by S.Y. Arunadevi, his daughter. The third complaint was related to allegations of family members of Mr. Yeddyurappa owning benami properties in Kotegangur village.

Mr. Vinod had also lodged a complaint alleging that Mr. Eshwarappa, his son K.E. Kanthesh and daughter-in-law Shalini had amassed assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

Meanwhile, counsel for the complainant K.P. Sripal said the order would be challenged in the High Court.