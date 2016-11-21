Karnataka

Photography awards at Hampi Utsav

Photographs taken by B.M. Siddalingaswamy, a photo contributor to The Hindu, and Kashinath Neglurmath have bagged first prize in a photo competition organised as part of Hampi Utsav, which concluded recently.

Mr. Siddalingaswamy had photographed the illuminated overflowing Tungabhadra dam, while Mr. Kashinath had clicked the main tower of Virupaksha temple through a stone mantap.

This is the third year in a row that Mr. Siddalingaswamy has bagged the first prize in the Hampi Utsav photography competitions.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016

