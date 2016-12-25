Photo of man helping CM wear shoes goes viral; CMO clarifies

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his aides on Sunday were forced to clarify after a photo showing a man reportedly helping the Chief Minister wear his shoes went viral.

After the photo surfaced on social media, the Opposition BJP alleged that the man was tying the Chief Minister’s shoe lace. In the photo, a person bends partially before the Chief Minister as he looks away.

Some reports said the man was Mr. Siddaramaiah’s personal assistant staying at his house in Mysuru, but the Chief Minister’s media adviser clarified that he was a relative. In a tweet on Sunday, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted: “I want to clarify that nobody was putting my shoes on. The photo in question was taken while a relative bent down to look for my shoes.”

“It is hereby clarified that the person tying CM Siddaramaiah’s shoelaces is not his staff, but his relative: Media Adviser to CM,” the tweet said.

State BJP general secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi dubbed Mr. Siddaramaiah as ‘arrogant’ and ‘pseudo socialist.’

“Arrogance of Pseudo Socialist @CMofKarnataka has no limits. Absolutely disgusting that Siddaramaiah gets his shoes fitted by an assistant,” Mr. Ravi tweeted.

In March this year, the Chief Minister was embroiled in a controversy over an expensive Hublot watch gifted to him by his doctor friend Girish Chandra Varma. Later, the CM handed over the watch to the then Legislative Assembly Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa to make it a State asset.