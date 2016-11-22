Petroleum dealers urge RBI to issue smaller denomination notes

Petroleum dealers here have urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to instruct the nationalised banks to issue smaller denomination notes of Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 worth Rs. 50, 000 to each petrol station every day so that they can continue to do their business without any hassle.

They alleged that most of the customers produce Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 demonetised notes to fill fuel for Rs. 100 or even a lesser amount. They further said that clashes between customers and petrol station staff had become a routine affair at several petrol stations. Shashikala Nagaraj, president of the Mysuru unit of the Federation of Mysuru Petroleum Traders, Basave Gowda, vice-president of the Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders and Ranjith Hegde, secretary of the Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders, told presspersons here on Monday that petrol stations were operating with much difficulty owing to demonetisation and lack of smaller denomination notes.

They said that they had already appealed to the Deputy Commissioner and also to the Lead Bank Manager to make arrangements to supply sufficient smaller denomination notes to petrol stations to deal with customers comfortably without any confrontation.

Though the Lead bank Manager had issued a circular to some banks, the banks refused to provide smaller denomination notes saying that they were governed by the RBI and the RBI must issue a circular asking them to supply smaller denomination notes to petrol stations.

Seeking public cooperation , Ms. Shashikala said that petrol stations can accept the demonetised notes only if the customers fill fuel for Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 or at least half the amount. Most of the customers bring demonetised notes and ask the petrol station staff to fill fuel for Rs. 50 or a little higher ammount. At such circumstances, petrol stations will not be in a position to dispense change, she said, adding that it had become difficult for the petrol stations to deal with the new Rs. 2,000 notes. “Many customers come and fill fuel for Rs. 100 and give a Rs. 2,000 note," she said and asked how the staff at petrol stations could give change for Rs. 2,000 for a Rs. 100 transaction? Petrol stations, apart from banks, are the only business establishments accepting the demonetised notes, she said.