Persons with physical disabilities to receive various facilities in Ramanagaram

Ramanagaram Deputy Commissioner B.R. Mamatha speaking after inaugurating a programme on the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ at Guru Bhavan in Ramanagaram district on Saturday.

more-in

A massive programme was organised in Ramanagaram district to improve the living conditions of persons with physical disabilities through various government-sponsored schemes.

The ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ programme was celebrated at Gurubhavan in Ramanagaram town on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, B.R. Mamatha, Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagaram, said that the district administration has already established a helpline (080-27273025) to help those with physical disabilities in the district. “The Ramanagaram district administration has implemented initiatives to provide various government-sponsored schemes to people with physical disabilities for their welfare. They should utilise them. While lift and toilet facilities have been provided for them at the newly-constructed Deputy Commissioner’s office, a ramp will shortly be constructed too,” she said.

The persons with disabilities were asked to avail of benefits meant for them such as scholarships for students, incentives or subsidies, refund of various fees, self-employment schemes, the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) loans, insurance, cash incentives for their spouses, rural rehabilitation schemes and hostel facilities.

The district administration will distribute tricycles to the people shortly, Ms. Mamatha said.

Mandya

Meanwhile, tricycles and other materials were distributed to some those with physical disabilities at a programme at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kala Mandir in Mandya. Some people from different fields were felicitated on the occasion.

Zilla panchayat president J. Premakumari, vice-president Gayatri Revanna, Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) president H.C. Bore Gowda, former district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Meera Shivalingaiah and others were present.