Peaceful protests by Congress, BJP

The protest staged by the activists of Congress party in the city on Monday as part of call to observe ‘Jan Aakrosh Divas’ to register the public ire against the demonetisation and the celebrations by activists of Bharatiya Janata Party to observe ‘Sambhram Divas’ to support the demonetisation were held in a peaceful manner.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at Gopi Circle, Amir Ahmed Circle, Shivappa Nayaka Circle and Mahaveer Circle. During the procession taken out by Congress activists at Gandhi Bazaar and Nehru Road, the police diverted traffic along these stretches. Later, when a public meeting of BJP was held at Gopi Circle, the traffic was again diverted.

Daily life remained unaffected in the city. Educational institutions and commercial establishments remained open while public transports vehicles plied normally.

As part of the protest, activists of Shivamogga District Congress Committee (SDCC) took out a procession through the main streets. Addressing the protest meet held at the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office, SDCC president T.N. Shrinivas said daily life was badly affected owing to demonetisation. “The National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre had taken the decision to demonetise currency in haste. Commercial and agricultural activities have faced serious setbacks owing to the decision. The limitations imposed on withdrawal of cash and the delay in recalibration of ATM machines has worsened the problem,” he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists also staged a separate demonstration to register their ire against the problems faced by the common people owing to demonetisation.

The functionaries of BJP and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad distributed sweets and roses among the people in downtown areas including Durgigudi, Park Extension and Tilak Nagar thanking them for supporting demonetisation.

Addressing a gathering of BJP activists at Gopi Circle, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa claimed the common people have backed the decision of the Centre.