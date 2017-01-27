Patients, attendants yet to get subsidised food in govt. hospitals

more-in

Three months after Health Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar announced the setting up of cafeterias in district and taluk government hospitals to serve food at subsidised rates for patients, attendants, and D-group employees, the proposal is still on paper.

Mr. Kumar had said that the subsidised cafeterias would be set up in coordination with the Food and Civil Supplies Department and MSIL by January 1. The proposal was to give preference to women self-help groups or non-governmental organisations to run these canteens. However, except for identifying land in some taluk hospitals, the proposal has not moved forward.

Sources said as canteens in district hospitals have been allotted to various agencies through tendering, the agencies will be allowed to continue till their tender period lapses. “The immediate plan now is to set-up subsidised cafeterias in the 144 taluk hospitals. Land has been identified in the taluk hospitals, and the eateries will be constructed using fast-track technology,” said a top official.

According to the proposal, the department will provide the building, power, and water for the cafeterias. “We have requested the Food and Civil Supplies Department to provide foodgrains and groceries at subsidised rates. The proposal is to charge ₹4 for a plate of idlis and ₹8 for a plate of rice, sambar and buttermilk,” the official added.