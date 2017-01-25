Param Vishisht Seva Medal for S.R.K. Nair

more-in

Air Marshal S.R.K. Nair, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Bengaluru, has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his meritorious service. The award was announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Air Marshal Nair has over 7,200 hours of flying experience and has flown various transport and trainer aircraft, including the Otter, Avro, AN-32, Dornier and IL-76.

Commissioned in the transport stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1980, Air Marshal Nair played a pivotal role in operationalising Daulat Beg Oldi, the world’s highest airstrip, in Ladakh, with AN-32 (in 2008), according to an official communiqué. More recently, in mid-2013, he was instrumental in planning the landing of the new and large cargo plane C-130 Super Hercules at the same DBO airstrip close to the disputed area with China and was on board the aircraft. He played a key role in starting night operations to Leh and Thoise on the IL-76.

He took active part during Operation Safed Sagar at Kargil; Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka; Operation Cactus in the Maldives; and Operation Parakram. In 2003, he flew the only Indian aircraft, the IL-76, to fly to the North Pole and back in a flight lasting nearly 10 hours. He also led the first airborne exercises to Russia in 2007, the U.S. in 2003, and South Africa in 1999.

Immediately before the current post, Air Marshal Nair was Senior Air Staff Officer of Training Command. He is also the Commodore Commandant of 44 Squadron, ‘The Mighty Jets’.