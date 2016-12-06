Panels headed by ministers formed to monitor drought

more-in

Four Cabinet sub-committees have been constituted to study and assess the implementation relief measures in drought-hit taluks across the State.

The panels headed by Ministers have been asked to tour villages, taluks and district headquarters till December 20 and collect information about the implementation of measures to tackle drought. After the tour, panels have been asked to submit reports to the Government.

Of the 177 taluks in the State, 110 have now been declared drought-hit in Karnataka.

The panel headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra, comprising Ministers D.K. Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy, and Krishna Byre Gowda would tour the Bengaluru division, while the committee headed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil, comprising Tanvir Sait, Sharan Prakash Patil, and Eshwar Khadre, would visit Kalaburagi division.

The committee headed by Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande, comprising ministers M.B. Patil, Ramesh Jharkiholi and H.Y. Meti would tour Belagavi, and the panel headed by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, comprising Ramesh Kumar, H.C. Mahadevappa, H.S. Mahadeva Prasad would tour the Mysuru division, said a notification issued by the State government.

All deputy commissioners and officials at the district and taluk have been instructed to provide information to the panels during their visits to the respective divisions.