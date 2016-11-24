Panel to probe failure of laparoscopic tubectomy procedures in Shivamogga

more-in

The Department of Health and Family Welfare will form a panel comprising medical experts to probe the reasons responsible for the failure of laparoscopic tubectomy procedures conducted on women in the district as a birth control measure under the National Family Planning Programme, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli has said.

He was speaking at a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the implementation of various health schemes launched by the State and Union governments. He told the meeting that 26 cases of women giving birth even after they had undergone laparoscopic tubectomy procedure were reported in the district came to light this year. The tubectomy procedure was conducted on these women from 2008-09 to 2014-15, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh said that the doctors should take due precautions while conducted the tubectomy sterilisation procedure and should abide by the existing rules. Priority should be accorded for the safety of the women. The failure of laparoscopic tubectomy will put the credibility of the National Family Planning Programme at stake, he said.

Commenting on the possible reasons for the failure of laparoscopic tubectomy, Mr. Suragihalli said that there were possibilities of change in the size of fallopian tubes resulting in slipping of the ligature tied on them during the procedure. The displacement of the ligature results in pregnancy. The flaws in the surgical procedure resulting in pregnancy cannot be ruled out. The proposed panel will thoroughly study the reasons for the failure and submit a report to the department, he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that it should be made mandatory for both government and private hospitals to display information on the number of male and female children born with them every month. The department should prepare a monthly report on the sex ratio in the district. The trends regarding the sex ratio should be regularly analysed to rectify skewed figures, he said.

He said that the department should identify pregnant women from BPL families with the help of ASHAs and open bank accounts in their names under the Janani Suraksha Yojana.

The cash assistance for delivery and post-delivery care should be remitted to the bank account of the beneficiary prior to her discharge from the hospital after delivery, he said.