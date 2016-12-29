Panel brainstorms on making question papers error-free

more-in

With members of the sub-committee recommending that the concept of grace marks is done away with, sources said it was unanimously decided to also put forward measures to ensure that there were no mistakes in question papers.

One of the suggestions to reduce mistakes in the question paper is to include appointment of a moderator, who will carefully examine and verify that no question was out of syllabus or wrong. Currently, for every subject, six experts part of two committees frame six question papers, of which one is secretly picked by the Director of DPUE and sent in a sealed cover for printing.

“The sub-committee has decided to recommend that besides the paper setter, two other setters vet the question paper so that errors are minimised,” a source said. The experts will have to ensure that the questions asked are in the syllabus and blueprint and also verify them from the textbook. All these suggestions are expected to be handed over to the Director on Friday.

However, if errors still occur, the department needs to decide what is to be done and will decide upon that shortly. “One of the proposals was that if a question carrying four marks is out of syllabus, then the paper needs to be evaluated only for 96 marks. This proposal will be deliberated in the next meeting in January,” a source said.

Rap from HC

The department decided to constitute a sub-committee after it received a rap from the High Court of Karnataka for allotting grace marks in the mathematics paper conducted in March 2016.

The sub-committee was formed to frame rules for awarding grace marks.