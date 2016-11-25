Paddy production likely to drop this kharif season

more-in

Owing to the drought situation and failure of rain this year, paddy production in Mysuru district may be around 23,000 tonnes as against the estimated 46,192 tonnes for the kharif season.

Paddy was grown in over 72,500 hectares as against the target area of 1,02,650 hectares for the kharif season in. It was grown in 20,424 ha in T. Narsipur, 13,970 ha in Nanjangud, 17,410 ha in K.R. Nagar, 7,625 ha in Hunsur, 7,000 ha in Periyapatna, 3,900 ha in H.D. Kote, and 2,170 ha in Mysuru taluk.

According to sources in the Agriculture Department, nearly 22 quintals of paddy is expected from one hectare (one hectare equals 2.5 acres of land). However, the yield had been adversely affected owing to limited availability of water water. The government had decided not to supply water to crops a few months ago owing to shortage for drinking purpose. However, later when water was released into canals, the crops had started to wither.

Meanwhile, farmers of K.R. Nagar, T. Narsipura and Nanjangud demanded that the district administration set up procurement centres to buy paddy for minimum support price. They alleged that middlemen were exploiting farmers citing demonetisation.

K. Rameshwarappa, Deputy Director of Department of Food and Civil Supplies, who is also the member secretary of the District Task Force committee, said the district administration would soon send a proposal to the government to set up procurement centres. He told The Hindu that he had been touring the district to assess the paddy production.