Paddy growers urged to adopt drill sown rice pattern

Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has exhorted farmers to adopt drill sown rice (DSR) pattern to cultivate paddy.

“Unlike the conventional method of cultivating paddy in the command areas, adopting the DSR technique will have many advantages. It is not only cost effective, as the input cost is less, but would also help maintain soil health, conserve water, which has become very precious, and get better yield. Therefore, I appeal to paddy cultivators to give a thought to shifting to DSR technique after seeing the success of the farmers who have adopted it,” he said.

The Minister was here on Tuesday for a demonstration of ready-to-harvest paddy crop cultivated under the DSR method.

A large number of farmers from within the district and also from other districts, including Mysuru, Chamarajnagar, Mandya, Kollegal and also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, participated.

“You (farmers) save a lot if you adopt DSR method right from getting the plants from nurseries, on labour, use of fertilizers and pesticides, water and yet get more yield. Apart from that, you would be able to maintain the health and fertility of soil,” he said.

Stating that the DSR method was gaining popularity in the command areas served by the Krishna and the Tungabhadra, Mr. Byre Gowda stressed that this technique should be adopted by farmers in the upper reaches so that the farmers in the tail-end areas could get water and harvest a good yield.

“This demonstration is organised to propagate the new technique so that the farmers could see the results and adopt the new method,” he added.

Allum Veerbhadrappa, MLC, urged the Minister to announce a college of agriculture at the Hagari Agricultural Research Station, which had all the necessary infrastructure.

Lakshmikant Reddy, president of the District Krishik Samaj, spoke.

N.Y. Gopalkrishna, MLA, who presided over the programme, called upon the farmers to adopt innovative methods to make cultivation profitable.

He also reminded the Minister of the promise that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made to the people during the by-election campaign that they would set up an agriculture college here and wanted the government to initiate necessary steps to keep the promise.

Sharnappa Mudgal, Joint Director of Agriculture, welcomed the gathering.