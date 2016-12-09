Karnataka

PWD official trapped accepting Rs. 80,000 bribe

more-in

An executive engineer of the Public Works Department, Kodagu, was on Thursday trapped by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs. 80,000 at his residence in Madikeri.

Jagannath Jadav had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 4 lakh from a contractor, who had bagged the tender for renovating six guest houses at a cost of Rs. 23 lakh. “He was trapped while accepting Rs. 80,000 as the first instalment,” an official said. According to sources, contractor Yathish had lodged a complaint with the ACB in Mysuru against Jadav on Wednesday. After receiving the complaint, a team of ACB officials from Mysuru raided Jadav’s house on Thursday morning and trapped him while he was accepting the bribe from Mr. Yathish.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:58:06 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/PWD-official-trapped-accepting-Rs.-80000-bribe/article16779479.ece

© The Hindu