PWD official trapped accepting Rs. 80,000 bribe

An executive engineer of the Public Works Department, Kodagu, was on Thursday trapped by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs. 80,000 at his residence in Madikeri.

Jagannath Jadav had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 4 lakh from a contractor, who had bagged the tender for renovating six guest houses at a cost of Rs. 23 lakh. “He was trapped while accepting Rs. 80,000 as the first instalment,” an official said. According to sources, contractor Yathish had lodged a complaint with the ACB in Mysuru against Jadav on Wednesday. After receiving the complaint, a team of ACB officials from Mysuru raided Jadav’s house on Thursday morning and trapped him while he was accepting the bribe from Mr. Yathish.