PU paper leakage case: High Court declines bail to five accused

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday denied bail to five accused in the II Pre-university Chemistry question paper leakage case this year, while observing the charges were serious in nature and impacting society in general and the student community in particular.

Justice Budihal R.B. passed the order while dismissing the petitions filed by Eramallappa, a resident of Tumakuru, Santosh P.A. of Karwar, Majunath N. of Bengaluru, and Nagendra and Thimarayappa, both from Mysuru.

It was contended on behalf of the accused that the provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) were not invoked against them for denying bail, and there was no prima facie case against them.

It was also contended that some other accused persons were already granted bail by the court.

However, the court said that bails were granted to other accused when the charge sheet was not filed, but, at present, the charge sheet has been filed against the petitioners by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Also, the court observed that there is a prima facie case against the accused as the the statements given by the student witnesses before the magistrate show that the accused had collected money and supplied questions to them.

