Our position in equity ladder is dismal, says Ansari

Where does India stand on the ladder of equity after nearly 70 years of legislating welfare laws and measures to deliver social justice? The ground reality is dismal and we remain fragmented, “divided by yawning gaps that remain to be bridged”, said Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address on ‘Social justice, Constitution and the Supreme Court’ at the ninth national conference of the Indian Association of Lawyers here, Mr. Ansari presented instances of how “democratic mobilisation, while it has produced an intense struggle for power, has not delivered millions of citizens from abject dictates of poverty.”

Among the pointers he used was India ranking 130th out of 188 countries in the Human Development Index, and a recent New World Wealth report which ranked India as the 12th most inequitable economy in the world.

“Data from our National Human Rights Commission indicates that in 2012, 37 per cent Dalits lived below the poverty line, 54 per cent were undernourished, 83 per 1,000 children born in Dalit households died before their first birthday, and 45 per cent remained illiterate. In regard to children of the largest religious minority, the 2006 Sachar Committee Report had observed that only 17 per cent of them above the age of 17 were found to have completed matriculation as compared with the general average of 26 per cent,” he added.

On the constructive role of courts in the enforcement of economic, social and cultural rights, Mr. Ansari said it was crucial to investigate who benefits from court enforcement and under what circumstances judicial enforcement was likely to advance the broader realisation of the rights.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala said delay in delivery of justice defeats equity. “Almost 70 per cent of the cases in the High Court are either of the government or against it, and the government loses 95 per cent of them,” he pointed out, suggesting that retired judges could advise the government on which cases can be resolved through conciliation. He sought to know if Lok Adalat like systems could be implemented for dealing with government cases.

Reservation in private sector after debate: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has yet again called for reservation in the private sector, saying it was “high time” we thought about it.

“Accepted policy of affirmative action has provided a lot of opportunities for the deprived communities. But there is much more to be done. Time has come to look beyond the present reservation policy. It is high time to think about reservation in the private sector,” he said at the ninth National Conference of the Indian Association of Lawyers here on Tuesday. However, he added that this should be achieved “through debate and dialogue”.

The Chief Minister said the social and educational survey conducted in January 2014 — the “first such exercise since 1931” — would generate demographic data about the living conditions of the people in the State that would enable the government to come up with development policies.

The State government recently put up draft amendments to the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961, providing for 100 per cent “horizontal reservation” for local people, for objections and suggestions. However, industry bodies have expressed apprehension about the government’s plan.